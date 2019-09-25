The Grand Theater adopts new security procedures

The Grand Theater will implement new security procedures for the upcoming season, which will require bag checks for all patrons entering the venue for performances.

For the safety of all patrons, staff, and performers, The Grand has adopted enhanced security measures that will bring the venue in line with hundreds of other theaters and public gathering venues across the country. They have worked with industry leaders to develop security procedures which they hope will provide peace of mind for their patrons, while also providing the same exceptional guest experience they have come to expect at The Grand.

As of October 2019, all persons and bags entering the venue are subject to search. Bags or purses larger than 8.5” x 11” x 5” (the size of a standard sheet of paper) will not be allowed in the venue, and The Grand asks patrons to refrain from bringing over-sized bags to performances. Other prohibited items include all weapons, sharp tools, and carry-in beverages. A full list of prohibited items can be found on The Grand’s website.

When audiences arrive at The Grand for a performance, a representative from the theater will visually examine each patron’s bag to see if they meet the size guidelines, and also to see if they contain any prohibited items. They may ask patrons to open pockets for them, but they will not touch any personal items. If any weapons, carry-ins, or other prohibited items are found, the representative will ask the patron to either dispose of the item or take it back to their vehicle.

The new security procedures are meant to provide a safer environment for theater-goers and provide peace of mind to those who enter the venue.

“The safety of our patrons when they attend a performance at The Grand is of paramount importance to us,” said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand Theater. “These new procedures are the result of hours of dialogue with colleagues in venues across the country who have implemented similar policies, as well as with show producers and artist representatives.”

It may take a little longer to move through security screening while entering the venue, but patrons should have greater peace of mind knowing that their safety is a priority when they come to The Grand to enjoy a show.

For a list of prohibited items, security guidelines, and FAQs, visit www.grandtheater.org. Contact The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 with any further questions.

