The Consul General of Mexico meets with business leaders about trade partnership

Many Wisconsin businesses will be impacted by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which will replace NAFTA. Tuesday, the Consul General of Mexico was in Stevens Point to meet with Central Wisconsin business leaders to discuss the impact.

He highlighted the trade partnership between the three countries and explained how they can work together to strengthen our economies. "We're not asking for a union of the kind that exists in Europe, we're just asking for a trade bloc that would allow our three economies to join their synergies so that we can compete in the world," said Julian Adem.

After the presentation, Adem answered questions from business leaders in attendance.