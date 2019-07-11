The Breast Cancer Family Foundation prepares for the 2nd annual Pink Pumpkin Run

The 2nd Annual Pink Pumpkin Run/Walk will be held in September. The Breast Cancer Family Foundation is already preparing Thursday, by inviting kids to decorate race bags.

Holly Fox, the community educator and event planner for the Breast Cancer Family Foundation was on NewsChannel 7 at 4 Wednesday to not only talk about the event, but what the organization does for the community.

Breast Cancer Family Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1999 by Kris Labutzke after experiencing the effects of cancer first hand. Initially set up to provide support and resources for families of cancer patients, BCFF’s focus has shifted to providing “Cancer Awareness and Prevention” presentations to over 10,000 local high school students and thousands of adults in our community every year.

The Pink Pumpkin run was first started in Green Bay 11 years ago. Because of it's huge success and turnout, it then expanded to central Wisconsin. The 2nd annual Pink Pumpkin run in Wisconsin Rapids will be held at Lake Wazeecha on Sept 28.

The proceeds benefit the central Wisconsin location of the BCFF and the costs go into classroom settings at no charge, to help our youth become educated with this important topic.

You can sign up for the Pink Pumpkin at www.bcff.org or on Facebook under 6k Pink Pumpkin run.

On Thursday, families at the Children's museum located in Stevens Point got to be involved with the organization's 20th anniversary. Families heard a presentation on how the organization came together and how to be better healthier versions of ourselves, to lead by example in our children.

An activity involved with the families, event organizers got to decorate the bags handed out to runners at the end of the race. Each bag will have a cancer or health fact inside. Fox said it's a way to involve our children, parents, students and survivors together in one place for a good cause.