The Big Ten Conference will not allow fans at its conference tournament

Wednesday is the only day fans will be in attendance at the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolism Indiana, according to a statement by the conference.

"The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams," the conference said in a press release.

The Badgers will take the court Friday morning at 11 a.m. against Michigan or Rutgers.