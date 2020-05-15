The Better of Business releases a comprehensive report on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses

While the lasting effects of COVID-19 on business are unclear, the immediate economic impact has been severe. Recovery still seems far off, especially as states grapple on when to reopen and how soon testing will be made widely available.

Even as business owners understand that safety for employees and customers is a priority, financial relief is dire. Data gathered from the University of California at Berkeley underscored the extent of the pandemic's impact, citing that as much as a third of the U.S. economy may be shut down. Unemployment could reach 25% while tens of thousands of small businesses are barely surviving.

Susan Bach, the northeast Wisconsin regional director for the BBB joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday. She said the agency conducted a survey with businesses and customers across North America on the perceived impact of the pandemic. The findings of this report provided a snapshot of the current economic landscape and illustrated the needs businesses have when it comes to responding and rebuilding from COVID-19.

“They told us that their biggest challenges right now are cash flow, keeping up with customer demand and paying their employees,” Bach said.

Financial uncertainty is one of the biggest drivers of the perceived negative impact among businesses. More than half of business owners surveyed said they do not have enough cash or credit to last them past 60 days should another unexpected crisis arise. Small and newer businesses are at high risk, especially among companies with 10 or less employees and in business fewer than six years.

This leads to many companies changing the way they do business – from eliminating expenditures, leveraging technology, or adopting a work-from-home practice for employees. While 36% of businesses say they will likely reduce staffing, 30% of business owners tell BBB they will have to change or adapt to a new business model.

Bach said the silver lining in the pandemic is that a new customer is emerging.

“One that is more aware and intentional on how they’re going to spend their money and who they’re going to choose to do business with. So I think the opportunity for the business is that they need to make their potential customers aware that they’re local, that they’re trustworthy and that they care about their customers and their community,” Bach advised.

The survey also showed that the type of business practices that consumers favored the most (35% of those surveyed) were businesses that put a high importance on social distancing and hygiene, followed by businesses that are readily available and those transparent about refunds and cancellations.

With trust on the mind of many consumers, the BBB found that more people are visiting BBB.org to find accredited businesses over businesses that are not affiliated with BBB. Accredited businesses not only meet and exceed BBB standards, but are companies that support the vision of an ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other. And while businesses are under no obligation to seek accreditation, a 2017 Nielsen survey conducted with BBB showed that people familiar with the BBB seal are 81% most likely to trust that business.