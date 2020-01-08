The Badger State Winter Games returns for its 31st year

The 31st Badger State Winter Games kicks off in Wausau on Friday, January 10th with Alpine Skiing right at Granite Peak. The games run from the weekend through April, all around the state where athletes can compete in 28 different events.

New to the games this year is both team hand-ball and team broom-ball along with a 5-yard archery event in Stevens Point.

More than 100 people from around the state of Wisconsin will participated in the Olympic style multi-sport events. The games are for people of all ages and abilities.

The winter games will also be bringing back their opening ceremony with a snowmobile torch run between Wausau and the Snowmobile Championships up in Eagle River.

For individual event times and details click Click here.

