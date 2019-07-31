They'll captivate your eyes and ears. Harp students are among highlights as the American Suzuki Institute continues at UW-Stevens Point this week. The first of its kind institute held outside japan draws hundreds of young students, families and teachers looking to expand their musical knowledge.

Those who wish to attend can choose from several inspiring visual and audio opportunities including: Harp practice, Chamber orchestra rehearsal, violin performances, and a viola concert.

Janelle Severson, a UW-Stevens Point graduate, says that the institution is one of the very few programs in the country, where you can get long term Suzuki training.

To attend one or more of these events or speak to an institute organizer or student, contact Nick Schultz at (715)-346-2490 or Carrie Heibler at (715)-346-3572

