Thanksgiving stuffing and pumpkin bars made with Wisconsin cheese

Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving rank as some of our favorite holidays to share with those we love. At the center of every gathering is delicious food, making it a great time to celebrate the season with Wisconsin cheese.

Beth Schaefer shares Thanksgiving recipes using Wisconsin cheese (WSAW photo)

Beth Schaefer, regional manager with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin was on NewsChannel 7 at Noon on Friday to share some delicious recipes made with Wisconsin cheese.

Bacon-Beer Cheddar Stuffing

Wisconsin is known for its beer and cheddar, and of course, there is beer cheddar cheese! Springside Cheese beer cheddar is tangy, sharp cheddar spiked with added beer flavors will be a hit at any party.

Beer cheddar cheese is a combination of two Wisconsin greats, beer and cheese. There is the creamy taste of mild cheddar, followed by the distinct beer flavor creating a cheese you will not want to miss. To take part in a true Wisconsin experience, this cheese is a must have.

Established in 1908 and purchased in 1973 by Wayne Hintz and family, today Springside integrates the passion of four generations of cheesemakers and the legacy of Wisconsin cheesemaking to create their hand-crafted, award-winning cheese. Springside Cheese, located in Oconto Falls, has viewing windows through which the cheese making process can be observed along with picture descriptions/explanations that guide you through the process

Ingredients

16 ounces pretzel bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (9-10 cups)

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

6 tablespoons butter, cubed

1 cup beer

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup chicken broth

1 large egg

12 ounces Springside Beer Cheddar cheese, shredded (3 cups)

Instructions

Heat oven to 350˚F. Place bread in a single layer on two rimmed baking sheets. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until toasted, turning once. Cool completely on a wire rack. Sauté celery and onion in butter in a large skillet over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Pour in beer. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-4 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Remove from the heat. Stir in bacon and thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Whisk chicken broth and egg in a large bowl. Add bread cubes and bacon mixture; toss until well coated. Fold in beer cheddar. Spoon into a greased 2-quart baking dish. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake for 15-20 minutes longer or until top is golden brown.

Mascarpone-Pumpkin Pie Squares

Dessert, yes please! These Mascarpone-Pumpkin Pie Squares are rich, creamy and packed with pumpkin flavor. They are perfect for your Thanksgiving table or after your favorite meal. Creamy mascarpone is an award-winning cheese and handcrafted by artisans. It has a delicate, sweet flavor and smooth consistency.

Ingredients

1 cup gingersnap cookie crumbs

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup packed brown sugar, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1 can (15 ounces) solid-packed pumpkin

4 large eggs

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

4 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 container (8 ounces) Cello® Rich and Creamy Mascarpone cheese

Sweetened whipped cream, warm caramel sauce and candied pecans