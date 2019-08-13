Text Steps program combats summer melt in graduates

As many as 40-percent of high school graduates from low income households accepted into college fail to enroll in the fall. To help combat this summer melt phenomenon 13 public school districts in Wisconsin started sending their students text reminders on college deadlines.

Last fall the Ascendium Education Group launched the $630,000 Text Steps program aimed to help low income high schools in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High school was one, having 67 graduates take advantage of the program throughout the summer. The program allowed guidance counselors that the students worked with in high school to provide extra support that may be needed working one on one with counselors to send text reminders on important deadlines for housing, meal plans and financial aid.

Ronald Rasmussen, principal of Lincoln High school said over the summer three counselors worked with students to create a more comforting experience

"I think it’s important to just have a contact, or familiar face or know you can always come back to the building and get a question answered. Where not.... as soon as you graduate, we're just not shutting you off that you have this open door, open communication. Obviously we want our kids to find success after school and feel comfortable as a Red Raider coming back to Lincoln,” Rasmussen said.

The counselors worked with others in the state to get information on any college a students might be attending to have all the dates and information on hand. Emily Stieve the college career and volunteer at Lincoln High School said that while it may be a big task, the program made it easy for both the counselor and graduate to feel comfortable and ready for school

"We are surrounded with e-mails and phone calls aren’t really that common anymore so being able to just send a quick text message once a week throughout the summer just to touch base and just to make sure they are feeling comfortable and that we were there for them to answer any questions. I think it helped make the students feel a lot more comfortable and less stresses about what the next step was,” Stieve said.

River Cities High School in Wisconsin Rapids also participated in the text steps program. The program was free and available for all graduating seniors at the schools through the summer