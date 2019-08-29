Texas man charged in fraud scheme involving Vilas County resident

Emmanuel Odiah of Dallas, Texas is charged in an indictment with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering. The indictment alleges that victims in the scheme living in Wisconsin, Georgia, California and Florida transferred money to bank accounts controlled by Odiah under different names.

Between August 8 and November 29 in 2017, the indictment alleges that unnamed co-conspirators directed an individual to transfer $66,800 from a bank account in Woodruff to one of the accounts Odiah controlled under the name of James Princeton. Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath confirms the alleged victim in the incident was a Vilas County resident.

Odiah, who is also known as James Princeton and Ryan Greg Mornsen, is in custody facing his trial set for December 9. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations as well as the Vilas County Sheriff's Office.