Texas Roadhouse to sell ready-to-grill steaks

Texas Roadhouse announced Monday they are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.

According to a news release, the move is due to grocery store shortages.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” stated Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.

The restaurant will sell ribeye, strips, sirloin, and filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant.

Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for Curbside To-Go service and is offering Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.

Family Value Pack dinners-for-four include a choice of an entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.

