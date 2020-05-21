Texas Roadhouse in Wausau re-opens to in-person dining with restrictions

Texas Roadhouse in Rib Mountain has opened for limited in-person dining.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, groups cannot be larger than six.

“As you may know, we have always been proud of our high standards. But we realize that actions speak louder than words, so you will see several additional measures in our dining room. The continued use of gloves and masks by all employees, social distancing, staggered seating and frequent sanitizing of high touch areas are just some of these initiatives to provide you peace of mind,” the post read.

The restaurant is located at 4800 Rib Mountain Drive.

