Testing part of Badgers phased return, two test positive for COVID-19

Wisconsin Athletics announced Monday it’s making COVID-19 testing part of the phased plan to bring students back and already, two have tested positive for the virus.

The athletic department said in a release on Monday, 117 student-athletes were tested during an initial on campus screening. Two tested positive and are now self-isolating. Per the Wisconsin Athletics’ management plan the UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recovery.

The release said the department expects there to be positive test results. Wisconsin Athletics said it will follow local public health guidelines and use “contact tracing to identify individuals who would have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual.”

The release added, “Moving forward during this initial phase of our return to campus, in order to protect the identity of those student-athletes who may test positive, Wisconsin Athletics will publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.”