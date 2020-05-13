State sees increase in COVID-19 cases as testing lowers slightly

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Wednesday, people 421 have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of three deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 10,902 people have tested positive for the virus-- an increase of 290 positive cases from Tuesday. The state currently has 51 active testing labs with a daily testing capacity of 13,795 tests.

Locally, Marathon County reported an additional case, bringing its total to 29. However, the newest case was not included in Wednesday's DHS numbers.

There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care right now and a total 338 hospitalized. Wisconsin had 31 more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the past day, bringing the total hospitalized at some point during their treatment to 1,908.

As of Wednesday, 52% or 5,6736 of the state’s total cases have recovered. And 44%, or 4,807 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 117,111 have tested negative for COVID-19.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

