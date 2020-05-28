Tentative dates set to reopen Green Bay parks including Bay Beach

Action 2 News is learning how and when parks will reopen in Green Bay.

Bay Beach is slated for a soft opening June 20 and 21.

The Green Bay Parks Department is looking at officially opening playgrounds Friday, May 29.

The Skate Park and Whitney Dog Park are expected to open June 3, and park shelters would open June 15 with restrictions. All reopening dates are tentative.

“A lot of it is due to staffing. Are we going to have enough staff to open these facilities and also are we going to be able to secure enough cleaning products?” said Parks Director, Dan Ditscheit.

Bay Beach is slated to have a soft opening on June 20 and 21 and an anticipated full opening date of June 26.

Staff doesn't plan to have any picnic tables out, there will be no access to water fountains and only a certain number of visitors will be allowed into the park at a time with a wristband.

“It's not going to be open to everybody, it's going to be first come first serve and when those wristbands are gone, we will not be allowing people in,” said Ditscheit.

Ditscheit says recommendations for amusement parks are to have them at 50 percent capacity.

Lines for rides would be marked to ensure visitors stay six feet apart and each ride would be properly cleaned before the next rider.

Pool access will also be limited. City staff plans to only open Colburn Pool in early July to start, potentially keeping the other two aquatic centers closed due to staffing issues.

City staff says they are struggling to find certified lifeguards.

If the city is able to open another pool, it would be Joannes Aquatic Center.

“We're going to have a lot of people wanting to get in and I think we need to do our best to make sure all of our pools are open,” said Alder Jesse Brunette.

Staff has also been working with recreational leagues on when they could use the parks.

Right now leagues can start practices June 15 and games on July 1.

Each league would need to submit a plan to the city on how they intend to keep players and spectators safe.

“I think it would be ok to just open up the parks for use by soccer and baseball and let those groups, those parents decide if they are ok with that sport,” said Alder Chris Wery.

Parks staff says most leagues already have those types of plans in place.

Staff is also looking at transitioning staff back to City Hall on June 15, and opening the building up to the public on July 6 by appointment only.

The reopening plan will be presented to the City Council next week.