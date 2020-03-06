Tenn. officials find remains believed to be missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says investigators have found remains that are believed to be those of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The TBI held a press conference Friday night at the Sullivan Justice Center in Blountville, Tennessee.

Authorities say they received information which led them to search property belonging to a family member of the 15-month-old’s mother, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.

That’s when investigators found the remains which will now be sent for an autopsy.

Boswell was last seen on December 26, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.

TBI issued an Amber Alert for her on Feb. 19.

On Feb. 22, TBI tracked down and arrested two individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW who were believed to have information regarding Boswell’s whereabouts.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell, Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother, were found driving the BMW that had been reported stolen in Wilkes County, according to Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-month-old’s mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested and charged with false reporting by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 25.

According to court documents, Maggie Boswell told Sullivan County investigators Feb. 18 that the toddler was with her father, Ethan Perry, and she was supposed to meet him the next day to pick her up. Detectives later learned Perry is in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana and he did not have Evelyn.

Investigators searched a pond in North Carolina on Feb. 26 for evidence in the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell but came up empty-handed.

