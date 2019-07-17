SLIDESHOW: Teens hurt after crashing into vehicles in Manitowoc County driveway

Four teens were hurt after crashing into parked vehicles in a Manitowoc area driveway.

Photo: Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office

The crash happened Tuesday, July 16, at 6:38 p.m. That's when rescue crews were called to County Highway B south of State Highway 310 in the township of Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Colton Gulseth of Two Rivers was driving a Chevy Trailblazer south on County Highway B. He tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.

Gulseth went over a curb on the west side of the road and hit a phone box. The vehicle continued south to a driveway in the 4100 block of CTH B. Gulseth's vehicle hit a Chevy Trailblazer, now totaled, in the driveway and rolled on top of a Honda CRV parked in the driveway, also totaled.

Syvilla Lipski was sitting in her living room at the time of the crash.

"All of a sudden, I had seen a car fly up above the window and debris flying and I ran outside and there was a car on top of our cars," said Lipski.

The momentum caused the vehicles to hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Debris caused damage to a 2013 Ford Escape.

The Honda CRV, was pushed into a garage door.

"The garage door was actually inside the garage, knocked right off," said Lipski.

Gulseth and his three passengers--a 16-year-old Two Rivers girl, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman--were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

"I'm just grateful no one is dead, because that's what I expected to come out to," said Lipski.

She says a Chihuahua was also in the car with the teens. They couldn't find the dog immediately after the crash, but Lipski said she found it in her yard after 10 p.m. The dog has since been turned over to the humane society.

The Sheriff's Office says two of the four were not wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the names of the passengers.

"The Sheriff's Office along with the Manitowoc County Traffic Safety Commission would like to remind all motorists to drive at reasonable speeds, avoid distracted driving, and verify all occupants are wearing seat belts," reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

As for Lipski, she's thankful the vehicles are fully insured, and stopped the car from going into the house.