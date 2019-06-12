Teens explore their options through a health careers camp

High school students are experiencing what it is like to get trained to be a doctor. They are getting a behind the scenes look at the medical profession. It's a three day camp that shows these students what their options are if they want to go into the health care field. It's thanks to a partnership between the Marshfield Clinic and the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

"I hear from students that the healthcare options that they want to pursue are the ones they have interacted with personally so we hear physician, nurse or dentist a lot. So hopefully this brings them to open their eyes and see that there is more in healthcare than what they are accustomed to," explained Tiffany Akins, Academic and Career Adviser for the School of Health Care Professions at UW-Stevens Point.

That is exactly what these two sophomores from Amherst are taking away from this camp. "I really like the colonoscopy and there is one that was like surgery and we had to pick stuff up. I was thinking about going into surgery before this but I wasn't sure so now either that or anesthesiology," said Bailey Maxwell, a sophomore at Amherst High School.

"I've always had the idea of surgery and helping people so I am thinking I am going to go either orthopedic surgery or plastic surgery," said Shelby Lutz, a sophomore at Amherst High School.

Just during their first day these students experienced a lot. "They were in the education simulation lab. They got to go down and see the med flight area and they are going to have an interactive experience with blood banking and work alongside people in the field that they are aspiring to be," said Akins.

It's a chance for these students to explore their interest before they graduate high school.

"There's a big variety that you can do so don't set out to be one thing just keep your eyes open and it is okay to change what you want to do," said Lutz.

The camp will be stopping in Wausau at the Medical College of Wisconsin and the students will get to see the university's health care program on campus. The camp runs through Friday and they hope to do it again next year.

