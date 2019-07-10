Deputies say missing teen went willingly -- but who is she with?

UPDATE 7/10:

Courtesy: Calumet County Sheriff's Office

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl.

"We are still trying to look into where she might be by tracking down any leads we might be getting," says Lt. Eric Voland, Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Estrella Vasguez-Gonzalez was last seen at her New Holstein area home on the morning of July 7. She was in the passenger seat of a four-door red car that drove away from the home.

The Sheriff's Office says their initial findings indicate that Melissa may have left willingly, but they are concerned about her due to her young age.

Investigators have released a photo of two men who may be with Melissa. They say Melissa's family does not recognize the men in the photo.

"The concern with her being 14 years old, her parents don’t know who she is with or where she is right now, and obviously her age, and the fact that we just don’t know or have had any contact with her is a cause for concern," Lt. Voland says.

Officers received the photo of the two men from someone who knows Melissa.

"I don’t know how she might know these individuals, but the photo was obtained from someone she had communication with on her phone," says Lt. Voland.

Action 2 News asked if her disappearance may be linked to trafficking. "We are still in the early stages at this point," says Lt. Voland. "We don’t have any indication of anything in particular of what this is based upon."

The Sheriff's Office says Melissa is new to the area. The family lives on County Highway J.

Melissa speaks no English; she only speaks Spanish.

Melissa is 5'2" and about 140 pounds.

If you have information, call the Calumet County Sheriff's Office at 920-849-2335.

*********************************************

UPDATE 7/9:

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of two men who may be with a missing teen.

Melissa Estrella Vasguez-Gonzalez, 14, was last seen at her New Holstein area home on the morning of July 7.

She was in the passenger seat of a red car that drove away from the home.

The Sheriff's Office says Melissa may be with one or both of the men in the photo.

The Sheriff's Office says Melissa is new to the area. The family lives on County Highway J.

Melissa speaks no English. She speaks Spanish.

Melissa is 5'2" and about 140 pounds.

If you have information, call the Calumet County Sheriff's Office at 920-849-2335.

*********************************

INITIAL REPORT

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Melissa Estrella Vasguez-Gonzalez was last seen at her New Holstein area home on the morning of July 7. She was in the passenger seat of a red car that drove away from the home.

Melissa speaks no English. She speaks Spanish.

The Sheriff's Office says she is new to the area. The family lives on County Highway J.

Melissa is 5'2" and about 140 pounds.

If you have information, call the Calumet County Sheriff's Office at 920-849-2335.