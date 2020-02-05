Teen headed to Westminster dog show handles school, athletics

The best dog handlers in the country will head to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City next week.

Mikala Seymour holds a photo of herself showing Ellington (WSAW Photo).

With them, high school sophomore Mikala Seymour and her St. Bernard, Ellington of Plainfield.

The teen's been showing dogs her entire life. But it’s just one of several things that set her apart.

"It knows that your kid has done something great, that not many kids get a chance to do," said Nadene Seymour, Mikala’s mother holding a certificate inviting her to New York.

The certificate means Seymour and Ellington qualify for Westminster’s Junior division, for the third time.

“It brings tears to your eyes. It’s almost like poetry in motion. I do get emotional at every show, to see her go in the ring with Ellington and see the rapport that they have with each other,” Nadene Seymour said.

Judges will look closely at their relationship and Mikala’s ability to control Ellington.

"This is based off of my handling, my connection with the dog and the work that I put into it," Mikala Seymour said.

She'll get to meet some of the most famous dog handlers in the country.

"To accomplish that with a 185-pound dog, it really says something about her dedication," said Nadene Seymour.

Nadene Seymour is just as dedicated. She shuttles Mikala to dog shows across the country, investing time and money to get there. Last summer, the brake line on their camper severed on the way to a show. Unable to lose time waiting for help, Nadene Seymour fixed the brake line herself on the side of the road.

She has been showing dogs her whole life, too, and St. Bernards are very much a part of their family. Seymour is an American Kennel Club ambassador for St. Bernards, educating the public about the breed. So it was only natural for her to bring Mikala to her first show at just three weeks old.

And if going to a national dog show in New York seems impressive, just wait until you hear about everything else Mikala handles.

"I have basketball and volleyball, I play a volleyball club, and then in school, I'm in band and choir, I'm in National Honor Society as well," Seymour said.

School isn't taking a back seat.

"There are some times where I'm teaching myself things in the car because I want to learn and I want to further my education after high school," she said.

In a town of just about a thousand people, she's showing others just how far a dream can take you.

"She's got a younger brother and sister, she set the bar really high for them. It’s a lot of organized chaos at times, but it makes you pretty darn proud that your kid can handle all of this and she enjoys doing it," Nadene Seymour said.

And Mikala has no plans of slowing down.

"I actually think I'm going to go for track this year, so I can help with my vertical for volleyball and basketball," she said.