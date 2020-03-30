Teen facing numerous charges after hit-and-run crash and pursuit

A 19-year-old man is facing numerous charges after a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Marshfield.

According to an incident report, around 11 p.m. a witness reported a driver struck a road sign near E. 3rd Street and S. Peach Avenue.

The witness said the driver exited the vehicle with a liquor bottle in hand and asked for a ride. The driver then returned to the vehicle and drove away.

An officer in an unmarked car also noticed numerous traffic violations, including driving left of center and reckless driving.

Other officers responded and a short high-speed chase began. The driver is accused of reaching 60 mph. The driver was arrested on suspicious of first offense operating while intoxicated.

No one was injured.

