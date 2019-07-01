Teen driver arrested in Tomahawk area high speed chase

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says a 15-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed Monday morning near Tomahawk.

Investigators said they received a report of a reckless driver on Hwy 51 around 9 a.m. The vehicle was reported to be traveling 90 mph before it left the roadway and crashed at County Hwy D in the town of Bradley.

The driver had minor injuries, according to a news release. He was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention center in southeastern Wisconsin.

The vehicle was stolen from Winnebago County.

Charges have been forwarded to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.