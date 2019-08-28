Teen diagnosed with Leukemia works to help others fighting disease

When you look at "bELIeve15", something special stands out. ELI. Those three letters represent a very special young man.

In 2017, Eli Kassler was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Today, the soon-to-be seventh grader is on the road to recovery. Not only his he looking after himself, but other kids fighting the same battles that he has fought, and continues to face.

"When I was first diagnosed, you get really sensitive skin and the sheets are not comfortable at all," said Kassler. "I'd get, like, rashes from them, so I felt it would be nice for new kids who have cancer, to have soft sheets, so they wouldn't have to have all them issues."

Eli delivered those sheets Wednesday to the Marshfield Children's Hospital.

The bELIve15 non-profit was founded by Eli with the help of his aunt and cousin. The goal of the program is to raise support for and awareness of childhood cancer. To this date, the group has given over $14,000 to pediatric research.

"It's always so great to see kids that have been through and know exactly what these kids are going through," said Lindsey Welch, a Certified Child Life Specialist at the Marshfield Clinic. "When they get to a better spot in their life, to see them give back and do positive things for other people."

Eli's Unite & Fight 1K-5K-10K & Community Breakfast, the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, will be held September 21 in Antigo. Eli is encouraging the community to participate.

"All the profits from our run go towards helping more kids," said Kassler.

"Nobody thinks it's going to happen to them until it does," said Welch. "When you have the opportunity to give back, it's so important to find those opportunities.

To sign up for the run or learn more about the bELIeve15 cause, you can visit the group's website.

