Teen attempting to move deer from roadway, struck, killed in Birnamwood

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department said a 16-year-old has died following A crash Thursday night in Birnamwood.

Investigators said the teen struck a deer, stopped in the lane, got out, and went to move the deer when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on County Trunk N in Birnamwood.

The driver of the other vehicle said he was unable to see the teen due to teen’s bright headlights. The driver was performing chest compressions when first responders arrived. The teen later died of his injuries.

The name of the teen has not been released.

