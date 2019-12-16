Teen arrested following threat at Ben Franklin Junior High in Stevens Point

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following a threat that prompted the district to cancel classes at Ben Franklin Junior High.

The Stevens Point School District said the morning of Dec. 12 a threat of violence was found in a bathroom.

The language was specific to December 13, 2019, and threatened school violence. In response, the District informed Ben Franklin families and staff of the threat.

While completing the locker checks and facility inspection this evening, an additional threat of violence was found in a girl’s bathroom stall. The threat was specific and referenced the threat from earlier in the day.

Staff said the best course of action for students and staff was to cancel school.

The boy's name was not released.

