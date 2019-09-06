Teen accused of fatally shooting friend will head to trial

The 19-year-old Weston teen charged with fatally shooting his friend in June will head to trial.

Prosecutors say David Anselmo told investigators his finger was near the trigger of the gun when it slipped and pulled the trigger. Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox died as result.

Anselmo is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and using a firearm while intoxicated. Anselmo’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the most serious count. That motion was denied Friday.

Court documents say Anselmo left the house after he fired the gun that killed Wilcox without performing any life saving measures.

