Teen accused of committing serious crimes while on bond reaches plea deal

One of four teens charged with beating a 15-year-old and leaving him in the woods during the early morning hours of June 30 as reached a plea deal.

In exchange for Colton Bradberry’s no contest pleas, prosecutors consolidated his six criminal cases—two of those cases are for child sexual assault. Bradberry pleaded no contest Friday to child abuse, felony bail jumping, sexual intercourse with a child older than 16 and first-degree child sexual assault of a person under 13.

Court records show Bradberry was out on bond when his most recent crimes occurred.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27.

Bradberry’s codefendents in the beating case: Curtis Schulz, Mitchell Tesch, and Devin Noskowiak, all 18, will return to court within the next six weeks for clerical court appearances.

