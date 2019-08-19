Ted's Trek continues late father's mission to spread importance of organ donation

Ted's Trek is about so much more than a glow fun run. It's the name behind the event that has a special meaning and purpose when it comes to saving lives.

Ted Gerbig had so much appreciation for his single lung transplant in 2003, that he made it his mission to promote organ donation everywhere he went.

"He tried to make everyone an organ donor," said his daughter Katie Woodward.

Gerbig co-founded North Central Wisconsin Donate Life, LLC, in 2007.

The organization provides support to donor families, transplant recipients and those still on the wait list for a transplant.

"After he passed away in 2013, we have kept on his mission to spread awareness and get people to sign up to donate."

Woodward, along with other family members, including Gerbig's other daughter, Heidi Wiesman, serve on the board of directors.

"I think our dad would be so proud that it's really taken off and grows every year," Wiesman added.

"It's just the greatest gift to let somebody live. It's selfless," said Woodward. "You can save lives. You can change lives with every gift that's given."

Ted's Trek is NCWDL's big yearly fundraiser and awareness event. It's a glow run/walk that is fun for the whole family. This year it's happening on Friday, Aug. 23 from 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The race starts and end at Dale's Weston Lanes banquet center on the Mountain Bay Trail. The path itself will be lit up with lights.

There are raffles and silent auction along with a few speakers. Brad Emmanuel will play from 6 -11 p.m.

UW Health will also be there with information and will register people as organ donors.

People can still register at www.tedstrek.com. Registration the day of the event starts at 6 p.m. It costs $35 for adults and kids 12 and under are $15.

A coupon for $5 off will be given with the code WSAW5.

Money raised from the event will go to a transplant house in Middleton, a place to stay for those who are receiving transplants at UW Hospital in Madison. Money also goes toward a scholarship given to nursing students at Northcentral Technical College.