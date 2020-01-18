Team USA Snow Sculptors celebrate 30-years at Woodson Art Museum

Team USA Snow Sculptors are back in Wausau this weekend to turn a block of snow into a beautiful three-dimensional piece of art. This is the 30th anniversary that the group has partnered with the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum to create a snow sculpture that’s featured on the front lawn of the museum.

“We tell people that coming here is like coming back home,” stated Mike Sponholtz who is a sculptor with the group.

Each year the group selects a piece of art that's on display in one of the exhibitions and then they carve it out of snow. Currently, the Origami exhibition is on display and features art that was inspired by a single piece of paper. The group has chosen ‘Seed Sower’ created by artist Kevin Box and Michael LaFosse as the selected artwork.

“Seed Sower is an origami squirrel that’s was folded out of paper. When we get finished recreating it, it will be a 10-foot tall snow sculptor,” said Sponholtz.

The sculptors plan to complete the artwork by January 19th and it will remain on the front lawn until it melts.

The Origami exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is free and open to the public and will remain on display until March 1, 2020.