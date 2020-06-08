Teaching special needs from home.

Normally Lara and Dave Beranek have time to prepare for your kids to be home all day before summer starts in Marathon City.

“Well this was kind of like right now, this is happening in your home,” said Beranek.

16-year-old Saul Beranek has Nager Syndrome, which effects the upper extremities of the body, like face and hands. Saul was slow to hit certain learning milestones in reading and math, which has kept him in special ed. For him, the change was abrupt.

“When he’s at school he has special ed teachers, he has regular teachers, he has aids and people that just can keep him going, keep on track, keep him motivated,” said Beranek. “And here it’s like, ‘well hey, I’m home. I’m in my pajamas. Why do, I don’t want to read this book right now,’”

That’s an issue that Kelly Kapitz, the Director of Marathon County Special Education, touched on.

“Students in the classroom, typically, moving to a other, need other adaptations. Time Management skills. Not all students possess that. Engagement support. They need a lot of prompting to stay focused and attentive,” said Kapitz.

Worksheets and other learning materials have been sent home, which puts a strain on parents. The teachers can’t interact.

However, even without that interaction, family has done the most to make him comfortable. Saul‘s Birthday was yesterday, and the family gave him lawnmowers and a parade.

For all the hard work, it’s safe to say it’s worth it for the Bereneks.

