Teaching businesses the link between domestic abuse, workplace violence

Domestic violence or abuse at home can turn into a problem in the workplace. Wausau Metro Strong is helping businesses spot a problem before it becomes an issue.

"Many people don't realize that a lot of times when domestic violence victims are killed, it's at the workplace," said Lee Shipway, Executive Director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling.

A meeting Wednesday was about teaching Wausau businesses what domestic abuse and violence are and how to recognize when someone at work is mistreated by a partner since it can be subtle.

"Every company in this community, in this state, has people who are suffering in abusive relationships in their employees," said Jane Graham Jennings, Executive Director of the Women’s Community.

Wausau Metro Strong organized a series of three sessions teaching businesses to recognize when their employees may be a victim of domestic violence or abuse.

"It could be just someone who is getting a lot of calls from their husband or their boyfriend during the work day and making it difficult for them to do their job," said Shipway.

It can also be someone who is taking time off from work either to hide physical signs of abuse or because they are getting a restraining order through the court system.

Wausau Metro Strong is also teaching businesses how to respond when they see a problem.

"Abusers frequently use a tactic that they come to a place of employment and harass their partner in hopes that they will be fired. And too often, that happens," said Shipway.

They believe businesses bear a responsibility to get involved, for everyone's safety.

"What are we doing from a systems perspective, to make sure we are holding abusers accountable?" she asked.

The goal is to get the word out to employers that resources, through police, can help them stay safe in that situation.

"They will do that for any business, to come and look at the workplace and decide what looks like it might be a dangerous situation and what they can do in terms of the physical surroundings of that building," said Shipway.

Businesses also have options when it comes to restraining orders.

If you do see signs someone at work is a victim, the best thing to do is tell Human Resources. If it is a smaller business with few HR resources, there are several steps a company can take.

The Women’s Community can offer an advocate to sort through the issues, and the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team works to hold abusers accountable.

“It’s the legal system, the healthcare system, law enforcement,” said Shipway. Peaceful Solutions also offers counseling for both victims and their abusers.