Teachers hold parade through Wausau neighborhood for students working at home

Students have now spent the last few weeks out of the classroom, but Tuesday teachers from Hawthorn Hills Elementary in Wausau took the extra step to let them know even though they're not all in the same building, the school is still their home.

Teachers organized a car parade through the district’s neighborhood. Teachers decked out their cars and waved as they drove past their students’ homes.

Principal Lyzette Maroszek said virtual learning is wonderful, but it is not the same as face-to-face.

"We were with them more than we were, our own families, during the day. And they're like our own extended family and we want them to know how much we miss them… How much we are there for them and, whether we can't be together in a building... we will be together, virtually. "

The teachers wanted everyone to know they did live by social distancing rules when they prepped the cars for the parade by staying 6-feet apart.

