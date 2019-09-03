Taylor County deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 33-year-old Randolph Vestal of Eau Claire. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, if you see this man do not approach and call 911.

At 10: 43 a.m. Tuesday the man was found in or near a residence located at N1307 State Highway 73 near Lublin. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the land owner before leaving.

The man left and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The suspect has been identified as Vestal.

Law enforcement is in the area actively conducting a search for this subject now.

If you know the whereabouts or identity of this man call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200 ext. 5 or call 911.

