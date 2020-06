The Taylor County Cooperative Youth Fair board announced Tuesday the 138th Taylor County Fair has been canceled.

Organizers stated with the groups that have already canceled their plans for the fair and social distancing requirements, the fair would not be recognizable.

The board will continue to meet to plan for the 2021 fair as well as a demolition derby to be held Saturday, Sept. 26.

The 2021 fair will be held July 22-25, 2021.