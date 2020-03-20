Tax companies adjust to Tax Day date change and COVID-19

“This morning the treasury department also announced that we’re moving tax day from April 15th to July 15th,” said President Donald Trump.

A sentence that brought a collective sigh of relief to tax and accounting services across the nation.

“It’s gonna allow us to get things done,” said Wausau Tax and Accounting owner Curtis Gray. “We don’t have to try to rush through things. We won’t have to worry about filing extensions for the clients and adding that additional time to do that on top of things.”

That doesn’t mean the challenges shutdown as well.

“We’re trying to keep up not only with trying to keep doing returns and doing the work that we’re supposed to,” said Day. “We’re also trying to find what’s out there for people and for clients, so every time they pass something there comes more questions along with it.”

The delay doesn’t mean you shouldn’t file, especially if you know you have a return coming. As for those who will have to pay back to the government.

“You’re gonna have to pay it sooner or later,” said Day. “If it’s a small amount (and) you just want to be done with it, you go ahead and pay for it. Some clients owe a hefty little sum, but at least they’re gonna have some extra time especially if right now they’re shut down.”