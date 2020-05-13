Tavern League of Wis. tells members they can open immediately

The Tavern League of Wisconsin is telling its members they can open immediately after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Safer at Home order extension.

(Source: Tavern League of Wisconsin)

"Thank god we've got an opportunity to survive. And, that's really the reaction I've heard from a lot of our members, is we have an opportunity now to dig out of this economic canyon that we've been in. We're not going to go back to normal, probably, for a couple of years. The utmost importance for us is the safety of our customers and our employees," said Scott Stenger.

He said this isn't just an open up and back to business deal, but they'll be very judicious in following guidelines and creating a safe, responsible environment.