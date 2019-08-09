Taste of the Town supports Big Brothers Big Sisters this weekend in Portage Co.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Wisconsin is holding its 15th annual Taste of the Town event on Saturday.

Taste of the Town is the organization's second largest annual fundraiser.

Several local vendors, restaurants, caterers and bakeries will be offering a variety of food and beverage samples.

Live music, a silent auction and champagne raffles will also be held.

100% of the proceeds from this event go directly back into supporting children in need in positive, one-to-one mentoring relationships.

This year, more than 500 guests are expected. The fundraising goal is of $35,000.

The event is held at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point from 5-7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.bigimpact.org or at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office, located in Stevens Point Area YMCA.

It cost $45 in advance and $55 the day of event.

