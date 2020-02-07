Police confirm more than 1 suspect in Target burglary

The Everest Metro Police Department says they’re still investigating a burglary at Target in Weston.

According to detectives, officers were responded to a burglary in progress at Target around 4 a.m. Thursday. Both the Everest Metro and Rothschild Police Department arrived, but the suspects already fled the scene.

Captain Shane Heilmann said the suspects did enter the store and items were taken.

If you have any information, contact Everest Metro Police Department at 715- 359-4202.

