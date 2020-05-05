U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin asks Trump Administration for farmer assistance

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on the Trump Administration to help give Wisconsin farmers access to the Small Businesses Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Cows feeding at Miltrim Farms in Athens, Wis. 11/15/19 (WSAW photo)

Farmers say that they have been struggling to gain access because of eligibility regulations. Senator Baldwin said that if those are changed, that could help many farms around the state.

"Most are ineligible, and the reason is that the loans are based either on your payroll or net profits from last year. So we're pleading with the Secretary of Treasury, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, to change the rules so that our farms can qualify based on revenues from the year before instead of net profits from the year before. Which would change a lot and provide some relief to our dairy farmers and other farmers," Senator Baldwin said.

