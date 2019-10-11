Tailgating with legendary chili

Winter is right around the corner which means it is the perfect time to pay tribute to the ultimate chilly weather food. Chili!

Homemade Organic Vegetarian Chili with Beans and Cheese

To talk about how to have a safe and fun tailgate party the News at Noon was joined by Adam Daniek, managing partner at Texas Roadhouse in Wausau.

How to Make Texas Chili (no beans)

INGREDIENTS

Water 1 Qt + 1 C (40 oz)

Beef Base 2 oz. (or 8 Beef Bullion Cubes)

Tomato Paste 4 oz

Chili Spices – to taste

Vegetable Oil 1.5 oz

Hamburger 2 pounds

Yellow Onion, Diced 6 oz.

Garlic, Fresh Chopped 1 oz.

Jalapeno, Fine Chopped w/ no seeds ½ oz

Flour 6 oz

Diced Tomatoes 1 can, small

STEPS

Step 1

• Add water, beef base, tomato paste and chili spices (to taste) to a large mixing bowl.

• Using a whisk, stir until well dissolved and set aside.

Step 2

• Pour vegetable oil into a large pot and heat on Medium High.

• Once oil is hot add hamburger meat to the pan.

• Cooke the hamburger meat until all is brown.

• Stir the meat often to keep the meat from sticking to the bottom or sides of the pot.

• Once meat is fully cooked strain off extra grease using a colander.

• Set meat aside for later use.

Step 3

• Using the same pot or a clean pot, add oil to the pan and heat with range set at medium high.

• Add onions, garlic and jalapeno to the pot

• Sautee until tender.

• Add flour and stir to incorporate with a cook’s spoon.

Step 4

• Add the mixture from step 1 to the pot

• Stir with a whisk until all product is incorporated

• Bring to a boil

• Lower heat to medium and add cooked chili meat

• Cook for approximately 30 minutes or until desired thickness is obtained.

Step 5

• Mix in drained diced tomatoes and stir until evenly mixed.

• Bring chili back to a boil

• Lower to medium heat and cook until desired consistency is reached.

• Serve immediately.

Tips from Texas Roadhouse to Make Your Football Tailgate Party Legendary

• Make sure everyone can find you. Hang pennants, Mylar football balloons or a personalized pennant from your car.

• Pack key items that everyone forgets -- chairs, corkscrews, bottle openers, paper towels, clean up wipes and garbage bags are some things that are easy to forget.

• Pack toys: a football to toss around, a Frisbee or even a whiffle ball and bat.

• Since your food table will be the focal point of your tailgating party you’ll want to decorate it with football themed items including football platters, snack bowls and napkins.

• Make it easy on yourself and use disposable paper goods.

• Start the table with a high stack of plates in both large and small serving sizes, and then on the other end of the table, set up your napkins and utensil area to ensure they have everything they need by the time they leave the buffet table.

• Select food that can either be cooked ahead and transported to the event or cooked there on a grill. Finger foods, sandwiches, kabobs, sliders or anything you can eat standing up is good.

• Have 2 portions of your main dish on either end of the buffet so the line will move quickly and everyone has a chance to enjoy it while it is hot and ready.

• Be prepared for spills and drips by using a darker buffet cloth that won’t show stains.

• Remember to clean up after yourself. Deposit trash in available trashcans or bags you've brought along. When cleaning the grill, safely dispose of any hot coals and never leave a hot grill unattended as you head into the game.

