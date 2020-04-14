Tackling snacking habits while at home

While stuck at home many are reaching for a snack more often, but what feels like hunger may just be a sign of boredom. When your body gets stressed, bored or tired it often looks for a pick me up, with food being the easiest fix.

If you need a snack, healthy options are best as to not create bad habits. (WSAW Photo)

While eating may stimulate you, over eating can create unhealthy habits that will affect you long term.

"Just because we're bored, just because we're stressed, just because everything is different right now doesn't mean we want to forget about nutrition and put ourselves at risk for diseases and everything that comes along with that new nutritional state,” Andrea Wager, a nutritionist for Aspirus Health said.

Wagner said there are many other ways to stimulate our bodies without reaching in the pantry.

Now is the perfect time to find a new hobby, preferably one that gets your blood pumping.

“Now is a great time to learn a new hobby. If you always wanted to try something like meditation but you never thought you had the time or didn't know anything about it, like we have plenty time to do that google search and learn all about it, and especially if it's a hobby that gets your moving,” Wagner said.

Coloring, trying a new recipe, going on a run or reading a book are all great alternatives to snacking all day. Wagner said you if you need to snack though to try make healthy options, even when the pandemic over.