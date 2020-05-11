Tackling addiction with at home services

With so much time at home, many are turning to alcohol as a stress reliever.

According to Nielson records, alcohol sales are up 55% in America since the end of March.

To keep up with the demand for alcohol and other drug addiction services, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, rehabilitation centers, and psychologists have had to change the way they operate along with the world.

At this time, all in-person group meetings for AA, North Central Health Care, and Peaceful Solutions have been canceled to abide by CDC guidelines. Instead, online calls and one-on-one sessions have been put in place to help those who need it.

Tricia Gumz, a Psychologist with Peaceful Solutions said communication with clients has increased to up to three days a week to make up for the lack of face to face contact. Gumz said now more than ever people dealing with addiction and mental health issues need to utilize services while in isolation to continue to move towards their goals.

“I think it’s important that we continue to use coping skills and communication skills to say, Hey. I have this going on, I have that going on. What can I do to help myself and to boost up and feel good about my progress and my recovery,” Gumz said.

Dakota Kaiser, a Post Doctoral Fellow of Psychology at North Central Health Care said he has also increased his services as the stress of loneliness alone has been hard, even for those who don’t suffer from addiction.

“So the idea is that when the stress increases, we will see an increase in people's symptoms and I don't think in recent years we have seen any stressor like this that has affected so many people in different ways,” Kaiser said.

At this time North Central Health Care is providing private rooms for those who don’t have internet or phone resources for therapy sessions. Those individuals are screened and placed in solo rooms with technology for their sessions.

On top of video sessions, Kaiser said there are many online chat services for those who need a listening ear. The North Central Health Care Crisis Hotline is just one of the many resources in the area for help.

Kimberly Moore with Crisis Clinical said while there was a slow time for the call center, calls have increased in the last couple of weeks. The center is still conducting face to face assessments for individuals and providing the 24/7 hotline as well.

Moore said she has seen an increase in calls from youth on the hotline as well.

“Some of them are using to cope with stressors as well,” Moore said.

While times are different, those at North Central Health Care and Peaceful Solutions want it to be clear that there is help out there for anyone who needs it.

“Be kind yo yourself, this is hard and all of us are going to stumble a little bit as we try to navigate this. What we don't want to happen is for people to start beating up on themselves and start that downward spiral that really gets them into trouble,” Kaiser said.

For more information on mental health and addiction, resources Click here.

To contact the North Central Health Care Crisis Hotline call 715-845-4326