TV host Inga Witscher to lead free cooking demonstration in Wausau

Wisconsin Public Television cook, Inga Witscher will offer a free cooking demonstration Oct. 26 in Wausau.

Witscher is the host of "Around the Farm Table". She will be at the Marathon County Public Library Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s located at 300 N. First St.

Witscher visited the MCPL last year to show a packed house how to make the traditional Scandinavian dish smörgåstårta. Details about what she will be cooking during her upcoming visit have not been released.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required.

