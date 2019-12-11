TSA give passengers tips on holiday travel

With the holidays fast approaching, people are busy making their holiday travel plans and airports are expecting a busy couple of weeks.

The Transportation Safety Administration was at the Central Wisconsin Airport Wednesday to remind passengers of what they need to know when traveling this holiday season. They spoke about the more common regulations – no liquids over 3.4 ounces, be prepared to take off your shoes unless you’ve done TSA Pre-Check, and arrive at least 90 minutes before your scheduled flight. But they also gave a tip that is especially important around the holidays – don’t wrap your gifts.

“"If you're bring the gifts through the checkpoint, that in particular takes more time because if it's an item that alarms, the announcer then has to unwrap the gift right? And that’s a frustrating moment because you spent all the time and material to wrap it,” says Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay.

He also says a common mistake during the holidays is travelers packing snow globes in their carry-on. Lendvay says they must comply with the 3 ounce rule as well. Otherwise it will need to be in your checked luggage.

Each year the airport sees more and more travelers, bringing in people less familiar with the process. Lendvay says, “If we're making the investment in informing a traveling public member before they arrive at the curb at the airport, they at least have that insight that will help behind me at the checkpoint or in our check baggage operations

