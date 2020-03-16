TDS announces free broadband access for K-12, college student houses

TDS Telecommunications will provide free broadband access to low-income individuals and families with children and college students for 60 days because of COVID-19.

In order to have access, you'll have to provide documentation from qualifying programs. Call 1-888-287-8156 for more information.

As part of an FCC pledge, TDS is also forgoing charging late payment penalties for those impacted by the pandemic, suspending disconnecting customers, who have failed to pay their bills, because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, as well as, opening WI-FI hot spots where they're maintained for 60 days.