T-shirt sales to help Marshfield pet shelter’s mission

A chain of convenience stores in Marshfield is stepping up to help animals in need.

At the three Marshfield locations, Weiler convenience stores are selling t-shirts for $15 that advocate for pet adoption.

Proceeds from the shirts go directly to animal organizations in Marshfield, including the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, which broke ground Thursday on its new location.

Owners Wayne and Kelly Weiler are generously donating the materials and money made from the shirts.

"We have several pets at home that we have adopted. The biggest response I hear from the shelters is the vet bills are so large, to get them in and get them taken care of and get them out the door takes a lot, so anything we can do to help, that's what we're here for,” said Kelly Weiler.

The shirts go on sale Monday, Aug. 19 at Weiler’s three Marshfield locations at 2005 N. Central Ave., 2401 E. 4th St., and 600 N. Central Ave.

There will also be a donation bucket at each location.

