Farm to Fork: Syrup, not just for pancakes

Every Monday Sunrise 7 features farmers or chefs bringing you fresh local products right to your table. This week they featured infused syrups by Tapped Maple Syrup from Neva, Wisconsin.

To talk about unique ways to use syrup and talk about a free release party Sunrise 7 was joined by Co-owner Jeremy Solin and Jeff Dixon bar manager for Hilton Garden Inn of Wausau.

Tapped Maple Syrup makes craft infused, barrel-aged, and pure maple syrup from sustainable managed forests in northern Wisconsin. The production of maple syrup helps us continue to care for and

sustain their lands.

"We cook our syrup from sap collected each season from the Solin family's heritage sugarbush, near Neva, Wisconsin, at the base of the glacial moraine. We've been making rich, flavorful maple syrup in small batches for 5 generations," explained Solin.

But their product isn't your average sweet syrup. In partnership with Great Northern Distilling, Tapped Maple Syrup also produces barrel-aged maple syrups. Barrel-aged syrups are richly flavored, taking on the deep flavors of oak and aged spirits.

To show us how to use syrup in a more creative coffee drink Dixon demonstrated the "Sugar Camp Down." The drink features blackstrap rum, bruto americano, tapped cardamom-infused maple syrup, Ruby Coffee cold-brew concentrate, half-and-half, and molé bitters.

To learn more about delicious parings Tapped Maple Syrup will be holding a launch party on Wednesday, June 5 7-9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau.

The event will include a tasting of tapped maple syrup's 2019 collection of whiskey barrel-aged and infused syrups, craft cocktails featuring maple syrup and small plates featuring tapped maple syrup. Reservations are required. Call 715-298-5775.

Event details can be found at their event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2192669311045222/

