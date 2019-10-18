Sypher Trial: Several witnesses still scheduled to testify next week

The trial of a Plover man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body will continue into next week.

Jason Sypher trial Oct. 14, 2019 (WSAW)

Jason Sypher, 44, is charged with his wife’s disappearance and death. Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

The jury trial started on October 14 and is expected to last at least two weeks. After a week of several witnesses taking the stand the trial is already behind on schedule. It could last longer than the estimated two weeks.

On Friday the court learned more about a search that was conducted by a K9 at the Sypher home. The dog alerted in several areas of the home for the smell of human remains. The defense questioned the dogs training.

On Monday the jury will return to the court to hear from several more witnesses.