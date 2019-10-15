Sypher Trial Day 2: Jury sees FBI interview with Krista's daughter

The second day of the trial for a Plover man charged with killing his wife and hiding her body began at 8:15 a.m.

Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

Jury selection began Monday morning and both sides began their opening statements. Prosecutors say Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets.

Tuesday morning, the prosecution played a video of the FBI interviewing Krista Sypher's 13-year-old child at the time she went missing. During the interview Krista was home, but gone when her daughter got home from gymnastics. About a three-hour time frame.

"I'm afraid she's dead," she said during the interview.

Monday, the defense began opening statements by saying Krista was a chronic liar and was abusive towards Jason.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.