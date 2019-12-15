Sylvan Hill opens for season

Sylvan Hill Park in Wausau is officially open for tubing season.

People young and old came out Sunday to embrace the winter temperatures and have some fun.

"I like the feeling you get when you're going down, just the adrenaline rush that it gives you," said Andrew Banach.

The cold temperatures weren't going to stop the tubers from taking on the hill Sunday, with one hill currently open and another being cleared to open soon.

"It's cold because all the snow is hitting your face, and while you're going down, something in your stomach just kind of drops when you go down one of the bumps. It's fun," said Banach.

It happens so fast, you might lose your hat.

"My hat almost fell off about halfway through, but I caught it in midair before it fell," he said.

Some brave souls from Atlanta even ventured over.

"It's just a lot different with the snow, it's a lot colder," said Caleb Williams.

He is in town visiting his grandpa.

"For a grandfather to have his grand kids here, it's... Well we've been doing this for years with the kids coming up here," said his grandfather, Dale Burgoine.

"We don't have to travel very far, it's half a mile away from the house, and it's a good facility,” he said.

And now, it's open for the season for you to come and have fun too. Sylvan hill is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tubing is $7.50 for children and $10 for those adults who know, you're never too old to enjoy tubing.